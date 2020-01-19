Octavia Spencer Tears Up Over 'Humbling' PGA Award: 'You Can't Win the Race If You're Not In It' (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer found herself getting emotional at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards.

The actress was honored with the Visionary Award at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles, and couldn't help but tear up while discussing her journey to success in Hollywood and those who have supported her along the way, like Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

"They knew me when it was dreams, just for all of us," Spencer told ET's Lauren Zima backstage, struggling to hold back tears. "We were all dreamers. We were dreaming the same dreams, and the fact that I get to be here, we're in the same journey together, and we're getting to experience the same thing, and it's so humbling."

"You can't win the race if you're not in it, and that's what people need to remember. You can't just give up on your dreams, you have to fight hard for them, even if it takes 20 years to seem them realized," she added.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress said having the support of her longtime friends has meant everything to her. "When you have your tribe of people, you realize that the ups outweigh the downs. And they're my tribe," she said of McCarthy and Falcone, who she's known for decades after being exposed to their work at The Groundlings.

The trio has since worked together on the upcoming film, Thunder Force, which Falcone directed and produced alongside McCarthy. The Bridesmaids actress also stars in the film, with Spencer. "It's about two women who happen to be our age and they're superheroes," Spencer teased.

Saturday was a big day for Spencer, who was forced to miss the Golden Globes earlier this month due to illness. "Today is my first day out of bed, and out of my house," she revealed. "When it went away, it really went away, but it literally didn't go away for a couple days."

As for the ensemble she was supposed to wear to the Globes, Spencer found a new use for it. "I don't always do dresses. You're seeing the top of the tuxedo," she confessed. "I had to repurpose it because it was too good to waste."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

