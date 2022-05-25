'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Moses Ingram Shares What Hayden Christensen Said About Joining 'Star Wars' (Exclusive)

As Reva Sevander, the ambitious new Inquisitor introduced on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram is poised to be one of the breakout performers of the Star Wars limited series, marking Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s long-awaited return as the titular Jedi Master and his former apprentice-turned-Darth Vader, respectively.

“She’s serious and she don’t take no mess,” Ingram tells ET’s Will Marfuggi about her character created specifically for the live-action series. And according to executive producer Joby Harold, the “third sister,” who will appear alongside Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor, is expected to join the legacy of Star War villains -- and become a foe that’s remembered for a long time.

Lucasfilm

As seen in the trailers, Reva has an intimidating presence and ruthless determination to hunt down Kenobi, who has gone into hiding in the 10 years since the events of the third prequel film, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. And while it seems he’s able to evade her and the other Inquisitors for a time, they’re bound to cross paths as the hunt for Jedis grows more intense.

“You can’t run, Obi-Wan. You can’t escape him,” Reva ominously screams in the final trailer.

Lucafilm

And as Reva, Ingram will also get to kick plenty of a**, especially thanks to the red light saber her character wields onscreen. Ready to get to action on set, the actress reveals that the iconic weapons “are heavier than you might expect.”

“It takes a lot of forearm strength,” she says, adding that “there’s so many little, tiny muscles in your hand that are required to make sure you can hold it. And it’s hard at first. But once you do it enough, you get the hang of it. You get more confident.”

Recalling watching movies with her brothers growing up, she says they would say she’s not strong enough to fight because she’s not a boy. “With this, it’s like, you can fight like a girl and still be a badass and still win and still beat everybody else,” Ingram says. “And that’s really exciting.”

Lucasfilm

Prior to joining the Star Wars series, Ingram first garnered attention for her supporting role as Jolene on the surprise Netflix hit, The Queen’s Gambit, which earned her her first Emmy nomination. She then followed that up with her portrayal of Lady Macduff opposite Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth. She followed the latter with the 2022 film Ambulance.

At the time, Ingram shared to ET how “super excited” she was “to have the opportunity to do something like this so early in my career.” Now, she’s a part of one of the most iconic film and TV franchises, making her mark with a memorable turn as Reva.

When asked about joining this particular universe, Ingram shared something Christensen, who “welcomed me as a peer,” told her on set. “Hayden said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Moses, once you’re in it, you’re in it for the rest of your life,’” she recalls, adding that she’s “happy to be here with them.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere with the first two episodes Friday, May 27 on Disney+. The remaining series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.