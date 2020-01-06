NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's Daughter Arrested While Protesting in Manhattan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's 25-year-old daughter was arrested for unlawful assembly Saturday night, according to the city's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. Chiara de Blasio was at a protest in downtown Manhattan.

The New York Post obtained an arrest report saying she refused to leave a Manhattan street that officers ordered cleared because people were throwing things.

Chiara de Blasio, who is black, was later given a court summons and released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is white, didn't mention the arrest in his Sunday press briefing.

It was one of hundreds of arrests at protests in the city over the weekend, CBS New York reports.

The demonstration Chiara attended was among countless ones around the country over the fatal arrest of George Floyd.

While many other cities have imposed curfews in response to protests, Bill de Blasio has insisted New York doesn't need one.

At the press briefing, De Blasio praised police for showing "restraint" Saturday evening. But he also criticized the actions of some officers he said showed "a callous disregard for fellow New Yorkers."

"I didn't like what I saw one bit. I never want to see something like that. I don't want to see anything like that again. We need to do a full investigation and look at the actions of those officers and see what was done, why it was done, how it could've been done differently," the mayor said.

"But I also want to emphasize that situation was created by a group of protesters blocking and surrounding a police vehicle, a tactic that we had seen before in the last few days, a tactic that can be very very dangerous to everyone involved. And we've seen direct attacks on police officers, including in their vehicles."

This article was originally published by CBS News on June 1, 2020 at 12:49 a.m. ET.