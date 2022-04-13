NSYNC's Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick Perform 'Bye Bye Bye' at Ryan Cabrera's Wedding

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC helped WWE superstar Alexa Bliss say "Bye Bye Bye" to the single life! Over the weekend, the pro wrestler married singer Ryan Cabrera during a star-studded wedding in California.

During the reception, Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick took the stage and performed *NSYNC's 2000 smash hit, "Bye Bye Bye" with the bride.

“Who said a Boyband couldn’t have a kick ass girl. (In a wedding dress), Congrats @alexa_bliss_wwe_ and @ryancabrera on your special day,” Bass wrote in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. “I highly suggest everyone attend a party that is half wrestlers and half pop stars. It’s quite a night! #WelcomeToTheShitshow 👰‍♀️🤵#ByeByeBye single life.”

In the video, captioned “a few drinks into the wedding,” Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick are joined by the bride who does the iconic choreography alongside them. Kirkpatrick flexes his vocal cords as he sings the bridge before his band mates, the bride and the crowd all go wild and sing the chorus.

Bass, who rocked a dress shirt, tie, kilt and combat boots for the occasion, shared the video on his Instagram Stories and TikTok.

Bliss took to the comments to share her appreciation for the epic moment. “Haha thank you for letting me be a part of such an epic moment ❤️,” she wrote. “Love you all !! Can’t wait for more LA hangs!!! Xoxox.”

Missing from the performance were Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, who did not attend the wedding.

Bass, Kirkpatrick and Fatone’s on-stage reunion comes months after they had a sweet meeting with Bass and husband Michael Turchin’s twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James.

In November, the 42-year-old singer shared a picture of his pals meeting his children for the first time. “Two of the best dads I know,” Bass captioned the picture of Fatone and Kirkpatrick smiling as they each held one of the babies.

Bass and Turchin, who were married in 2014, announced their children arrived via surrogate in October.