North West Transforms Into Kanye, Pays Tribute to Parents in New TikTok

North West is making her TikTok followers do a double take -- again! Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter shared another video where she channeled her father, this time, she pays tribute to her parents' past relationship.

In the video, posted on Saturday, North, covers her hair with a hat and dons makeup that transitions her into her GRAMMY-winning father. Completing her look, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter wears her dad's vintage Pastelle jacket. North holds the camera while Kanye’s hit, "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" plays. Adding more comedy to the video, one of her friends rocks a pink velour sweatsuit and holds a little Louis Vuitton purse, as she channels Kim.

In another video -- shared on Friday -- Kim got in on the fun. North channeled her father donning the makeup that transitions her face to her dad’s, but this time she wears an all-black beanie and sweatshirt combination.

As she looks into the camera, Kim stands in the frame next to her and mouths the words to his single, "Bound 2."

The 2013 single featured Kim joining her then-husband in the music video, as he raps the lyrics of the song, while she straddles him on a motorcycle.

Kim, 42, and Kanye, 45, finalized their divorce -- after nearly two years -- in November. Last month, Kim got candid about co-parenting with her ex, with whom she also shares children, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," Kim said during her interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world," she continued as she got notably choked up. She added that she will "protect" West and do her best to keep her kids from hearing about his controversies, or about their disagreements and fights amid their split.

"I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth," she shared. "For as long as I can."

She continued: "It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard. I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them. So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

She continued, "That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, you know? When they are, we'll have those conversations. And I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."