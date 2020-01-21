North West Paints Her Younger Siblings' Faces Like the 'It' Clown, Ruins Kim Kardashian's Couch

They'll float, too! North West got her creative juices flowing on Monday when she decided to try out her makeup skills on some of her younger siblings.

"So North decided to attempt to do make up like the It Clown," Kim Kardashian West wrote of her eldest daughter on her Instagram Story.

The mother of four then shared the results of the 6-year-old's latest artistic efforts, which feature her younger sister, Chicago, 2, and younger brother, Saint, 4, rocking some scary red clown looks.

North made her own look even more gruesome, drawing blood running down her chin. The Monday funday activity did end in a bit of disaster, though, when the red paint ended up on Kim's cream-colored couch.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Story

"My couch," Kim captioned a photo of the mess with a broken heart and crying face emojis as a guilty-looking Chicago stood close by.

Back in December, Kim opened up about keeping her monochromatic home tidy while also living with four young kids.

"Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their room and the playroom. So they respect it. They respect the space," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres at the time.

She then added, "And you know what, it's just stuff. Like, I actually don't really care. I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table. I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, 'It makes it even better, it's art. Now we're going to keep this forever!'"

