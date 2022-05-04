North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell's 10th Birthday

Jessica Simpson’s daughter, Maxwell, had an all-star guest list for her recent birthday celebration! On Tuesday, Simpson shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from the big party.

Simpson's post started with a picture of the birthday girl -- who turned 10 -- squeezing a Squishmallow plush toy.

Maxwell spent the day with some of her famous friends. In one picture, Maxwell and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North, are all smiles as they pose in the bed of a pickup. In the next photo, North is joined by her cousin, Penelope Disick, who smiles while they watch the birthday girl open up a pair of shoes.

In another picture, Maxwell is joined by North and Penelope and more of her friends, who all give her a hug. The birthday celebration also included henna art and doughnuts from famed Blinkie's Donuts in L.A.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson ended her Stories with a picture of Maxwell and her brother, Ace, laid out among a lot of Squishmallows toys.

The proud mom celebrated her daughter’s birthday with an emotional post. “How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!,” she wrote. “We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle.”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson called Maxwell "a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever."

"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, special, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful," she wrote in part. "When we pray before bed (my eternal prayer partner 😇) I can feel her heart illuminating into heaven. I can feel her sitting with God just to make sure He hears it all hahaha.”

She continued, “Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of squishmallows covering her bed, she is now double digits, wise behind her years and makes squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy. I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because that is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold ever so closely. Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!!”