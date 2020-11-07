x
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Designer Items and Up to 70% Off Clearance

Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 60% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories through July 19.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free. 

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24. 

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Jeffrey Campbell sandals that are sturdy enough to keep you comfy all night long at 70% off.

Marchesa Notte Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress at 70% off

Time to upgrade your bedding with Nordstrom's smocked duvet and sham set at over 50% off.

Available in regular and plus sizes, this denim jumpsuit from Good American is an easy summer outfit at 47% off.

Get a deal on these iconic Valentino studded flats at 40% off. 

The popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker gets a makeover by Stella McCartney with rainbow stars at 40% off. 

This Veronica Beard mini dress features a stylish floral print, flattering V-neck and ruched skirt at 70% off. 

Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt from Dries Van Notten at 40% off.

A Frame silk shirt is a wardrobe staple to be worn for years to come at 70% off. 

Minimalist suede booties from Chloé at 60% off. 

This stunning off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Cushnie will be the go-to piece for every special occasion at 60% off. 

A double-zipper crossbody from Mansur Gavriel is a great everyday bag at 33% off. 

55mm Square Sunglasses by Rag & Bone at 70% off.

