Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents' Day Sale: Save Big on Nike, Michael Kors, Madewell, and More

Is it just us, or are this year's Presidents' Day sales the gifts that keep on giving? Whether you've been stocking up on must-have items from fashion and beauty sales or you're taking the opportunity to invest in home goods, chances are you've already started shopping for the long weekend ahead. But if you're looking for another sale to add to your list of options for the holiday shopping event, Nordstrom Rack is having one you won't want to miss.

Of all the sales to shop this weekend, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event is one of the best, hands down. The retailer is offering an additional 25% off over 20,000 items in its clearance section -- which means you can get score insanely good deals on everything from clothes, makeup and accessories to home goods and luggage (yeah, this sale is that good).

If you're already a Nordy Club member, you get early access to the sale today. But if you don't have a membership yet and want to start shopping before things sell out (which is already happening), don't worry -- you can sign up for free. That said, you can also wait until tomorrow for the Nordstrom Rack sale to open up to everyone. And to get in on this epic sale (and the too-good-to-miss savings), all you have to do is enter your mobile number or use your Nordstrom card at the checkout. After that, it's time to let the deals roll in.

Since there are so many items to choose from in Nordstrom Rack's blowout sale, ET Style went ahead and pulled the best deals to shop now, with top picks from brands like Nike, Michael Kors, Free People, Coach and more. Scroll down to see them all below.

Women's Clothing

Nordstrom Rack

Step up your activewear game from this easy and effortless jacket, which has thumb holes for more security.

$34 (REGULARLY $65) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

If you can't get enough tie-dye in your life, this casual tee from Free People will be in your regular rotation all year long.

$25 (REGULARLY $68) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Can you ever have too many classic white sneakers? The answer is probably no -- especially when they're made of luxe leather.

$67 (REGULARLY $195) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom

Searching for the perfect pair of jeans for spring? This classic style from Madewell will do just the trick.

$54 (REGULARLY $128) + 25% OFF

Men's Clothing

Nordstrom Rack

Finish out the winter season with this warm and versatile coat from Michael Kors.

$97 (REGULARLY $350) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

A classic henley shirt like this will always be a go-to option in your wardrobe.

$67 (REGULARLY $180) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Keep your hands warm throughout the coldest days of the season with these faux-leather gloves from Ugg -- which will be a staple in your winter wardrobe for years.

$37 (REGULARLY $95) + 25% OFF

Beauty

Nordstrom Rack

Give the sensitive skin around your eye area some extra TLC with this rich and creamy brightening eye mask.

$17 (REGULARLY $56) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

This travel-size version of Smashbox's moisturizing primer features hyaluronic acid and shea butter to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Plus, there are microfine amber and bronze pearls that'll give you a warm glow underneath the rest of your makeup.

$5 (REGULARLY $15) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Kate Somerville's lightweight cleansing cream will get the toughest makeup off your face -- even waterproof mascara -- without stripping off your natural oils, leaving you with soft skin.

$20 (REGULARLY $48) + 25% OFF

Home

Nordstrom Rack

Swap out your old set of dinnerware with these timeless plates from Kate Spade New York, which are perfect for any occasion.

$30 (REGULARLY $60) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Ready to step up your morning coffee game? This sleek milk frother from Kalorik will give you light and airy frothed milk at the touch of a button.

$45 (REGULARLY $100) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

This pretty striped Turkish towel will add an effortlessly cool pop of color to your home or your next low-key picnic.

$9 (REGULARLY $98) + 25% OFF

Luggage

Nordstrom Rack

Handbags aren't the only thing Rebecca Minkoff is known for. The designer has an ultra-chich line of luggage too -- and some styles are available during Nordstrom Rack's Presidents' Day sale now.

$82 (REGULARLY $450) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Those who prefer soft-sided suitcases will find everything they could need in this rolling style from SwissGear. Hold all your smaller things in the front pockets, and carry it with ease on its 360 degree wheels.

$67 (REGULARLY $180) + 25% OFF

Nordstrom Rack

Whether you're looking for a duffle bag to add to your luggage collection or you want a classic weekender that'll never go out of style, you can't go wrong with this sturdy leather style.

$187 (REGULARLY $598) + 25%