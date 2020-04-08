Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 92% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Accessories and More

The summer deals and sale keep rolling in. Get up to 92% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. The savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty, denim and back to school items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Sam Edelman, Madewell, Kensie and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.