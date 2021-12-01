Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale: Up to 60% Off Free People, Ugg, Madewell and More

Drop everything (and prepare your credit cards!): the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale is officially here.

There's never truly an inopportune time to add new stylish and trendy pieces to your closet, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better way to do it than with an epic sale with equally major markdowns.

From now until Jan. 25, the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale offers up to 60% off on select sale items from some of its most popular fashion brands like Free People, Madewell, Ugg, Topshop and more. And to make the occasion even sweeter, the retailer is having some additional sales on specific categories like dresses, sweaters, and loungewear. Suffice to say, with amazing deals like these, this is one sale you don't want to miss.

As temperatures stay firmly on the cooler end of the spectrum, gear up on cozy knitwear or add to your growing loungewear collection with sweatshirts (both of which will go perfectly with a pair of easy leggings, we might add). Each of these cold-weather wardrobe staples is available for up to 25% off, making now the perfect time to stock up. Of course, if you want to get yourself something to wear outside of the house -- whether it's for a socially distanced weekend outing or quick errand -- Nordstrom is also offering up to 50% off on select dresses until Jan. 24.

Once you've finished filling in the empty corners of your closet, check out the rest of the Nordstrom sale, which includes men's clothing, children's clothing, home decor and other goods.

From affordable, everyday staples to investment pieces from designer brands, shop ET Style's favorite fashion pieces in the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale ahead.

Madewell

Nordstrom

>Madewell

Keep yourself cozy and warm with this winter coat from Madewell.

REGULARLY $328

Free People

Nordstrom

>Free People

Let's be honest: You can never have too many oversized sweaters.

REGULARLY $128

Free People

Nordstrom

>Free People

Puffer coats are a must-have fashion item during the winter months, and this one will go with anything you own.

REGULARLY $168

Ugg

Nordstrom

>Ugg

Odds are you're spending a lot more time at home this winter. So why not invest in a pair of slippers to make your time more comfortable?

REGULARLY $89.95

AFRM

Nordstrom

>AFRM

Wear this classic ribbed tank top with your favorite pair of skinny jeans and a cozy cardigan, or style it with a cool jacket and cargo pants.

REGULARLY $68

Madewell

Nordstrom

>Madewell

If you're looking for a sweater to wear in and out of the house, this Madewell style features a cool, crossover back.

REGULARLY $98

Frame

Nordstrom

>Frame

Pair these with your favorite ankle boots and your favorite winter top for a cool and casual ensemble.

REGULARLY $230

Club Monaco

Nordstrom

>Club Monaco

Looking for pieces to invest in? This polished Club Monaco dress will be in your closet for years.

REGULARLY $279

Ugg

Nordstrom

>Ugg

Irina Shayk has been spotted wearing this exact style and color -- which means these short Ugg boots are officially supermodel-approved.

REGULARLY $150

Topshop

Nordstrom

>Topshop

Bundle up in this cozy oversized cardigan, which is perfect for everything, whether it's working from home or taking a road trip.

REGULARLY $68

Hanro

Nordstrom

>Hanro

An ultra-soft, everyday tank top is just what you need in your daily loungewear collection -- and this one is so soft, you'll never want to take it off.

REGULARLY $120