Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale: Up to 60% Off Free People, Ugg, Madewell and More

Drop everything (and prepare your credit cards!): the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale is officially here.

There's never truly an inopportune time to add new stylish and trendy pieces to your closet, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better way to do it than with an epic sale with equally major markdowns.

From now until Jan. 25, the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale offers up to 60% off on select sale items from some of its most popular fashion brands like Free People, Madewell, Ugg, Topshop and more. And to make the occasion even sweeter, the retailer is having some additional sales on specific categories like dresses, sweaters, and loungewear. Suffice to say, with amazing deals like these, this is one sale you don't want to miss.

As temperatures stay firmly on the cooler end of the spectrum, gear up on cozy knitwear or add to your growing loungewear collection with sweatshirts (both of which will go perfectly with a pair of easy leggings, we might add). Each of these cold-weather wardrobe staples is available for up to 25% off, making now the perfect time to stock up. Of course, if you want to get yourself something to wear outside of the house -- whether it's for a socially distanced weekend outing or quick errand -- Nordstrom is also offering up to 50% off on select dresses until Jan. 24.

Once you've finished filling in the empty corners of your closet, check out the rest of the Nordstrom sale, which includes men's clothing, children's clothing, home decor and other goods.

From affordable, everyday staples to investment pieces from designer brands, shop ET Style's favorite fashion pieces in the Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale ahead.

Eldridge Insuluxe Zip Coat

Madewell

Madewell Eldridge Insuluxe Zip Coat

Nordstrom

Eldridge Insuluxe Zip Coat

>Madewell

Keep yourself cozy and warm with this winter coat from Madewell.

REGULARLY $328

Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

Free People

Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom

Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

>Free People

Let's be honest: You can never have too many oversized sweaters.

REGULARLY $128

Ella Puffer Coat

Free People

Free People Ella Puffer Coat

Nordstrom

Ella Puffer Coat

>Free People

Puffer coats are a must-have fashion item during the winter months, and this one will go with anything you own.

REGULARLY $168

Fluffette Slipper

Ugg

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

Nordstrom

Fluffette Slipper

>Ugg

Odds are you're spending a lot more time at home this winter. So why not invest in a pair of slippers to make your time more comfortable?

REGULARLY $89.95

Rib Knit Crop Top

AFRM

AFRM Rib Knit Crop Top

Nordstrom

Rib Knit Crop Top

>AFRM

Wear this classic ribbed tank top with your favorite pair of skinny jeans and a cozy cardigan, or style it with a cool jacket and cargo pants.

REGULARLY $68

Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross Back Sweater

Madewell

Madewell Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross Back Sweater

Nordstrom

Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross Back Sweater

>Madewell

If you're looking for a sweater to wear in and out of the house, this Madewell style features a cool, crossover back.

REGULARLY $98

Le Mini Boot Jeans

Frame

Frame Le Mini Boot Jeans

Nordstrom

Le Mini Boot Jeans

>Frame

Pair these with your favorite ankle boots and your favorite winter top for a cool and casual ensemble.

REGULARLY $230

Curved Hem Belted Shirtdress

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Curved Hem Belted Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Curved Hem Belted Shirtdress

>Club Monaco

Looking for pieces to invest in? This polished Club Monaco dress will be in your closet for years.

REGULARLY $279

Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Ugg

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Nordstrom

Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

>Ugg

Irina Shayk has been spotted wearing this exact style and color -- which means these short Ugg boots are officially supermodel-approved.

REGULARLY $150

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan

Topshop

Topshop Ribbed Open Front Cardigan

Nordstrom

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan

>Topshop

Bundle up in this cozy oversized cardigan, which is perfect for everything, whether it's working from home or taking a road trip.

REGULARLY $68

Touch Feeling Tank

Hanro

Hanro Touch Feeling Tank

Nordstrom

Touch Feeling Tank

>Hanro

An ultra-soft, everyday tank top is just what you need in your daily loungewear collection -- and this one is so soft, you'll never want to take it off.

REGULARLY $120

