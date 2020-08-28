Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Boots That Are Still Available

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong!

Shoppers can save big on brands like Tom Ford, UGG, Burberry, Kate Spade, Jessica Simpson, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley, and more.

Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened to the general public on Aug. 19, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can also add items to your Wish List to check out even faster.

Items are going fast but bargain hunters still have a chance to get their hands on deep discounts before the sales ends on Aug. 30. Be sure to check out ET Style for more hot deals!

Below, find our pics of trendy boots and booties that are still on sale.