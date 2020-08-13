Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Bras and Underwear

Need new undergarments? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering amazing deals on bras and underwear from top lingerie brands such as Natori, Wacoal, Hanky Panky and more. Score deals on top drawer essentials from a comfortable T-shirt bra to a lace thong. You'll also find discounts on shapewear from Spanx.

In addition to bras and underwear, the department store is filled with can't-miss discounts on leggings, outerwear and designer accessories.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop deals on bras and underwear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks.