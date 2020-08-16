Nikki Bella Opens Up About Crying 'Happy Tears' During First Days as a New Mom

Nikki Bella is loving every minute of motherhood. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal how she's been spending her first couple weeks as a new mom -- revealing that she's "never cried so many happy tears in my life."

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked @thebriebella butt playing @easportsufc live on @espn 💋💪🏼 lol nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live! 😜," Nikki began her post. "Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it’s just indescribable."

The WWE star also revealed that she and Brie filmed something to introduce fans to their baby boys, who they've nicknamed "the Bella Boys." "Trust me it’ll be worth the wait! Love you all!" Nikki wrote. "And thank you all for your constant love, support and well wishes!! ✨🦋💙 PS thank you @honeybeileen and @antestradahair for quarantining to glam us Bellas up! Love you both!"

Nikki announced on Aug. 2 that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, had welcomed a baby boy on July 31. The news came just hours after Nikki's twin sister, Brie, shared that she also gave birth to a son, on Aug. 1.

The sisters have been by each other's sides, with Brie recently sharing on Instagram that "nothing makes postpartum more fun than [being] with your sister."

In a March interview with ET, Nikki and Brie opened up about leaning on each other for support amid their pregnancies.

"We're just trying to stay super positive," Nikki shared. "This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies. We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate. We isolated, I want to say, a week before they were really encouraging people to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

