Nikki Bella Honors 'World's Greatest Dada' Artem Chigvintsev in Sweet Birthday Post

Nikki Bella is celebrating her fiancé and "world's greatest dada," Artem Chigvintsev, on his birthday.

TheDancing With the Stars pro turned 39 on Saturday and was honored with the sweetest birthday tribute. Bella posted a slew of photos of them together and the birthday boy with their 10-month-old son Mateo.

"Happy Birthday @theartemc! You are truly the world’s greatest Dada! You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you. Your drive, passion and love when it comes to dancing and cooking is motivating," she began. "I just love how your eyes light up when we talk about construction, remodeling, fishing, choreography or motorcycles lol And I love how you love our Matteo. It melts me. ❤️"

She also mentioned how she loves when he comes "up behind me in the kitchen to twirl me or dip me. You and your dance moves are a one of a kind."

"I’m lucky you call me yours. And that I’m your favorite lunch date. 🖕🏼(for some reason in our relationship this means I Love You 😍 lol)," she added. "Happy Birthday Papi! Can’t wait to celebrate a year older with you! Muchos besos! Te amo mucho!! ✨❤️🎁🎈🎂."

A number of Chigvintsev's DWTS cast members also wished him a happy birthday in the comments section, including Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke and Peta Murgatroyd. Bella's twin sister, Brie, also left a birthday message for her soon-to-be-brother-in-law.

Chigvintsev, on his end, posted a "birthday selfie," writing how much he missed his "Nicole and little Tay Tay ❤️❤️."

Chigvintsev and Bella got engaged in 2019, after competing together on season 25 of DWTS. While they had hoped to tie the knot in fall 2021, the Total Bellas star recently told ET that they would be waiting a while to say "I do."

"So Artem and I, the other night, we sat on the couch and we talked about this. I was like, 'Do you want to start planning now?'" Bella said, revealing that they have called a few venues. "We'd love it to be in the fall and a few of the venues were like, 'We're available.'"

"And what we just started saying is, 'We're so busy every day, and we completely remodeled the inside of her home," she continued. "We haven't even lived in it yet and we're doing the outside and that takes so much work. We're still not even done designing. And so he and I both were just like, 'Let's get through the house. If it happens, it happens.'"

The bride-to-be admitted that it's also been "hard" discussing wedding plans with her family.

"My Nana's like, 'Just go do something small,' but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right," she shared. "I want it to be where it's a fun experience and a journey, where it's just a lot of fun. Maybe we're making trips to New York for dresses!"

"I feel like if I was to do it right now, and try to get the fall that I want right now, it would just be cramming," she continued. "It wouldn't be fun, it would be just to get it done. So as of now, we have no plans, no day."

Hear more in the video above.