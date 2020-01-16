Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Pees Herself While Riding a Peloton Bike: 'Giving Birth Problems'

Happens to the best of us! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has been getting in shape while also keeping it real. The 32-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a TMI mom moment with her fans.

"Do any other moms pee on the Peloton bike?" she asked in a clip captioned, "Giving birth problems. "It's not on purpose, you're just like, 'Whoa!'"

The Jersey Shore star shares 7-year-old Lorenzo, 5-year-old Giovanna, and 7-month-old Angelo with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

Snooki/Instagram Story

Snooki has been all about her fitness lately, posting videos of herself walking on her hands and working out.

Last month, the reality star announced on her podcast that she plans to leave the Jersey Shore after being an original cast member.

"I just can’t do it anymore. Like, literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me... I try and quit every single day. The poor producers are like, 'Dude, are you going to quit this time?'" she said at the time. "I quit every single time we film because I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying, like, three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I want to be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show. That's one reason."

Snooki also gave her fans a shout-out on her Instagram Story on Thursday, saying, "I just want to say I love you guys and your support. You guys are literally amazing and I love you so much and I'm so excited for 2020 because it's gonna be a s**t show. B**ch I'm hustlin' I'm gonna take over."