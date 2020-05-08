Nicole Richie Totally Embarrassed Her Preteen Kids With This Racy Post

Nicole Richie shared an awkward moment with her kids thanks to an old social media post. The 38-year-old fashion designer and TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a screen grab of a text she received from one of her children.

"HELP! I’m the mom of pre-teens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!" Richie jokingly wrote.

Richie is mom to 12-year-old daughter Harlow and 10-year-old son Sparrow with her husband, Joel Madden.

While she doesn't say which of her kids sent the text, the screen grab of the message shows a past video of hers with the comment, "Mommy..."

The original video features Richie rocking a cat filter surrounded by penis emojis on which she wrote, "This Puss puss loves a D!"

Madden commented on the post with an embarrassed-face emoji.

Pal Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also a mom of two teens, commented on the post, "NO."

Richie first gained fame on the reality series The Simple Life with her pal Paris Hilton. Watch the flashback clip below from her reality show days.