Nicole Richie Pens Sweet Tribute to Sister Sofia Following Her Wedding

Nicole Richie is celebrating the family's new bride!

On Sunday, Nicole took to Instagram to share a sweet behind-the-scenes picture from her little sister, Sofia Richie's wedding.

"I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," the House of Harlow designer wrote.

Next to the caption was a picture of Nicole -- who served in the sister's wedding party -- adjusting the train of Sofia's Chanel wedding gown as the bride looks at her.

On Saturday, Sofia, 24, and Elliot Grainge, 30, said their "I dos" at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

During the ceremony, the bride was escorted down a long flight of stairs by her father, Lionel Richie. In attendance for the ceremony was Nicole's husband, Joel Madden, his brother, Benji Madden, with his wife, Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Vogue reported that, a few weeks before the wedding ceremony, Sofia visited the Chanel haute couture salons in Paris with her mother-in-law, Lady Caroline Grainge, and her best friend, Ali Meller, for her final dress fitting.

The fashion magazine stated that Sofia's wedding dress was "a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel's fall 2023 collection."

And get this, for her "something blue" there was an "S&E" with the date sewn into the inside of the dress. Sofia told the outlet," I am so excited. [It's] because I'm marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy -- but he is the man of my dreams."

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in 2022 -- following a whirlwind romance. Ahead of their ceremony, a source told ET, "Sofia and Elliot are so excited for their wedding celebrations. They are so in love and their families and friends can't wait to be part of this. Everyone has been trickling into France ahead of the big day and those who have been there have been having the best time."

The source added, "Sofia and Elliot have an amazing relationship and are very in love and in sync. Sofia is set to wear a Chanel dress and is beyond ecstatic. It's a whole weekend affair."