Nicole Kidman Shares Romantic Photo With Keith Urban to Promote His New Song

Nicole Kidman is showing her love for Keith Urban! The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet shot with her husband in honor of his latest song, "Tumbleweed," off of his forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

In the black-and-white PDA pic, Kidman and Urban sit on a bench while gazing lovingly at each other. The 52-year-old country crooner has his arms wrapped around his wife in the shot.

"Two #tumbleweeds are better than one 😍," Kidman captioned the pic. "Check out Keith’s new song at the link in bio xx"

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Urban in April, the singer revealed that his time in quarantine had been "creative."

"I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can -- so a guy like me doesn't go crazy," he said. "... Luckily I had a lot of songs recorded, so I could just keep moving on with that in my studio downstairs, doing some vocals, guitar, stuff like that."

The Speed of Now Part 1 will be available Sept. 18.