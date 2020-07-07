Nicole Kidman Posts Rare Photo With Daughter Sunday for Her 12th Birthday

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her daughter! The proud mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her eldest child with husband Keith Urban a happy 12th birthday. The longtime couple also has another daughter, 9-year-old Faith.

In honor of the day, Kidman shared a rare pic of her and Sunday. Though the tween's face isn't shown in the sweet shot, the love is easy to feel as Kidman embraces her daughter.

"Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday 🥰🎂," Kidman captioned the post. "Happy Birthday baby girl xx"

Fans last got a glimpse of Sunday back in November when Kidman shared a photo of a mother-daughter walk they took together.

"Sunday walk with Sunday," Kidman captioned the pic, which was taken from behind.

When ET spoke with Urban back in April, he revealed how he, along with his wife and daughters, were keeping entertained during their quarantine.

"Everyone's healthy and staying active," he said at the time. "[...We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly. [We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can."

