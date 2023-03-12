Nicole Kidman Kisses Husband Keith Urban on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman stunned at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black gown. Kidman walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban by her side, and the couple shared a sweet moment of PDA while posing.

Her long-sleeved dress featured a high leg slit and was embroidered in paillettes with silver beaded roses across the shoulder and waist.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

They also shared a kiss in front of photographers before heading into the ceremony.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While Kidman isn't nominated for an award this year, she is one of the night's presenters, alongside stars Michael B. Jordan, Florence Pugh, Riz Ahmed and many more.

Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award five times over her storied career, first in 2002 in the Best Actress category for Moulin Rouge, again in 2003 for The Hours, in 2011 for Rabbit Hole and most recently, in 2022, for her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, with Kidman also nabbing a Best Supporting Actress nom for her work in 2016's Lion.

Despite having five nominations under her belt, the 55-year-old actress has only walked away with a trophy once, 20 years ago at the 75th annual awards show in 2003, for her work as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. The film, which featured a star-studded cast that included Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore, was nominated for nine Academy Awards that year.

Kidman's Oscars appearance also marks her return to the awards show following last year's controversy-filled broadcast, where she was sitting in the front during the infamous slap between Chris Rock and Will Smith. Her viral reaction was turned into a meme, with photographer Myung Chun of the Los Angeles Times, who snapped the pic, saying that Kidman's surprised reaction was actually over seeing Jessica Chastain.

"It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room," Chun recalled. "Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands."

The Oscars promise to be a little tamer this time around as a crisis team has been brought on board in the wake of the incident.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.