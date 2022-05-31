Nicole Kidman Adorably Crashes Keith Urban's Vegas Concert

Fans in attendance at Keith Urban's concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night got an extra special surprise when Nicole Kidman made an appearance on stage to help out her husband.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram by the 54-year-old singer, Urban greeted Kidman with a hug and kiss before prompting her to introduce herself. "What's your name?" he asked, to which she adorably replied, "Nicole Urban."

The actress, also 54, had a very good reason for crashing the concert. "I want to get your jacket," she told her husband. "You put it on the floor and I'm worried."

Urban and Kidman then walked across the stage as he told fans, "She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,' and I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'"

Kidman has been a constant support system for Urban during his "Keith Urban Live" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The singer told ET in September 2021 that Kidman's support has been "life-changing" and shared how the duo -- who have been married since 2006 -- like to spend their time in Vegas when he isn't performing.

"There's a lot of good things to do, there's a lot of good restaurants here actually," Urban explained. "I don't gamble. It would not go well, my wife's much better at it than me, so I leave it to her. She knows how to do it."

Urban gushed over Kidman in February after she earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

"CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!" he tweeted. "SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”