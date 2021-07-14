Nicolas Cage Says Wife Riko Shibata's Pet Flying Squirrels Had a Hand in Their Love Story (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage was sure his wife was the one after learning about her unusual pets. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 57-year-old actor at the premiere of his latest flick, Pig, and he revealed more details about his and wife Riko Shibata's love story. Cage and Shibata tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony last February, and made their red carpet debut at the premiere.

"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage told ET. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'"

Tuesday's premiere marked the first time Cage and Shibata have been publicly photographed since their wedding.

"I'm quite excited to take a picture with her," Cage gushed of his wife, who wore a black gown to the event.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for the project that Cage and Shibata were there to support, the actor told ET that he took on the role of a man who goes on a mission to find the person who stole his pig because he "related to the feelings of loss."

"I lost a dog years ago," he said. "... Especially now when we went through what everyone went through, you rely on animals."

The film has already received critical praise, a fact Cage called "a little surprising and thrilling."

"I think Gary Oldman said the sound of applause must never be taken lightly, so I welcome any kind of enthusiasm," he said. "I'm very happy with the response."

As he looks ahead in his career, Cage said that he stills considers himself "very much a student" of acting, adding that he has a lot more that he'd like to do in the coming years.

"I'm not thinking that in terms of legacy," he said, "but I am thinking in terms of, what's next?"

Pig, however, will hit theaters on July 16. Tune in to Wednesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of our interview with Cage.