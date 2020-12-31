Nicki Minaj Shares Her Birthing Story, Admits Breastfeeding Is ‘Very Painful’

Nicki Minaj is getting honest about motherhood. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper celebrated her son turning three months old on Wednesday with an impromptu fan Q&A.

During the chat with fans, Minaj admitted to having a “painful” experience with breastfeeding, and shared how her water broke.

“I was butt naked,” she recalled. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.”

Minaj was calm during the ordeal, but her husband was understandably scared. “I was laughing at him,” she joked.

The first-time mom was in labor “all night” and had a natural vaginal birth with epidurals. “I pushed for 2 1/2 hours,” she explained. “Only [because] first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him out.”

Although the multi-platinum selling rap star hasn’t announced the baby’s name or shared a photo of his face, she referred to him by the adorable nickname, “Papa Bear,” in an Instagram post showcasing a never-before-seen pregnancy pic.

Minaj went on to dish on bonding with her son while he was still in the womb. She also revealed that Ciara has been extremely helpful in giving parenting advice, and that Ariana Grande sent her son “gorgeous gifts.”

In another tweet, Minaj said that the baby had no problem “latching on” to her breast while she was at the hospital, which surprised her because she was scared that he wouldn’t breast feed right away.

“But breastfeeding is very painful,” she confessed. “Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

When asked more about her pregnancy journey, Minaj encouraged fans to watch her upcoming six-episode docuseries on HBO Max.