Nicki Minaj Shares Full Photos of Her Baby Boy -- See the Pics!

Nicki Minaj is sharing her baby boy with the world. Three months after welcoming her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper shared the first full photos of her adorable son.

In the pics, her bundle of joy, whom she calls Papa Bear, is seen wearing the cutest Fendi, Burberry, Versace and Gucci ensembles, as well as rocking some major bling.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year," Minaj wrote on Saturday. "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

She added, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there." Minaj also sent "big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Minaj and Petty welcomed their son on Sept. 30. Just weeks later, she gave the first peek at her baby boy, sharing a snap of one of his tiny feet. While she has been private about her son, during a chat with fans on Friday, she revealed that she thought about naming her son "Ninja."

"You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it," she shared. "A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja."

"I changed it at the last minute," she added.

In a Twitter Q&A, she also recently opened up about the hardships of breastfeeding. The new mom recalled how her baby had no problem latching onto her breast while she was at the hospital, which surprised her because she was scared that he wouldn’t breastfeed right away.

"But breastfeeding is very painful," she confessed. "Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes."

For more on Minaj and her baby boy, see below.