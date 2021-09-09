Nicki Minaj Says She Has Pulled Out of MTV VMAs Performance

Nicki Minaj will no longer be performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The artist confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday.

While it had not been announced that Minaj would be performing, a fan asked Thursday afternoon, "Are you performing at the VMAs ??????" And Minaj said she'd had to remove herself from a planned appearance.

"I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day," Minaj replied, before sharing her appreciation for those in charge of the show, including producer Bruce Gilmer. "But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much."

"Next year we there baby," Minaj added.

MTV has yet to comment on Minaj's remarks, as she had not yet been confirmed or announced as a performer.

The news of Minaj's departure from the show comes a few days after it was announced that Lourde was pulling out from performing at the VMAs as well.

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show," the VMAs shared on Twitter. "We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛."

However, MTV revealed on Thursday that the show had added Normani to their slate of performers, and she'd be delivering the TV debut of her song "Wild Side." Normani last performed at the VMAs in 2019, with a show-stopping rendition of "Motivation." She also took home her first Moonperson that year, for Best R&B for "Waves" featuring 6lack.

News of Normani's performance comes just one day after MTV revealed Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker would perform their new single, “papercuts."

The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.