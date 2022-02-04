Nicki Minaj Drops 'Do We Have a Problem' Song and Music Video With Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj is back with new music! On Friday, the 39-year-old rapper released her new single, "Do We Have a Problem," which features Lil Baby.

Minaj spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and revealed that, when she came across the beat for the song, she immediately wanted to include Lil Baby on the track because it was his "vibe."

"[The song is] just bringing it back to rap records... just where people can play it, and they can sing along to it with their dude," Minaj said of "Do We Have a Problem?" "You just get that natural essence of rap again."

The track, which will appear on the rapper's highly-anticipated fifth album, her first since 2018's Queen, also got an accompanying music video, which sees Power's Joseph Sikora and actor Cory Hardrict co-star alongside Minaj and Lil Baby.

The video, directed by Benny Boom, centers around a high-octane bank heist with big screen-worthy production.

In celebration of the release, Minaj appeared at Thursday's Los Angeles Clippers game, where she gave fans a first listen to the track. Her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 1-year-old son, who they've nicknamed Papa Bear, were also on hand for the game, which saw the Clippers best the Los Angeles Lakers by one point.

The rapper also stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden, and she revealed her feelings leading up to each new release. "I get nervous every single time because you want the people to like what you do," she admitted.

She additionally teased when fans can expect her upcoming album, telling them, "I do know it's soon, and I know it's a lot sooner than it's ever been, and I know that it's coming this year. I know that it will be out before the summertime."

