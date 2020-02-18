Nicki Minaj Breaks the Internet With New NSFW Twerking Video

Nicki Minaj shook up the internet with a bootylicious twerking video on Monday.

The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a video showing a scantily-clad body twerking like there’s no tomorrow while on all-fours on a bed. The person’s fit body appeared to be adorned in a barely-there, see-through, striped nude leotard for the NSFW clip.

According to comments on the video, some assumed it was Minaj, while many fans insisted it was not her body. However, she indicated it was her in the video in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Minaj’s song, “Yikes,” played in the background of the clip, which attracted more than 10 million views in less than six hours.

“Hoe sh*t 🥳😝,” Minaj wrote alongside the twerking post, which she earlier teased on her Instagram Stories by writing, “Bout to post my h*e video. Who Rdy.”

The video sent viewers wild, with some unsure how to react.

“Am I gonna be burnt in hell for zooming in this video to see more details ? 🧐 👀👅,” commented one follower.

“Am I allowed to like this?” wrote the official account for MTV.

“Jesus Christ🤦🏽‍♂️😂,” replied another follower.

Many fans also praised the rapper on the steamy video.

“Skills,” wrote Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

“This why we kindred spirits ‼️‼️💕💕,” wrote another fan. “I love this side of you 😂😂,” commented one Instagram user.

Others weren’t so impressed by the post, with one person commenting, “Bruh aren’t you like almost 40 years old grow up damn.”

“Are y’all dumb??🤣🤣 That is not Nicki,” added another Instagram user.

The post comes days after Minaj opened up about her weight loss journey during an episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off,” she said. “I didn't think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it."

See more on Minaj below.