Nickelodeon Hosting Star-Studded 'Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together' Special

Nickelodeon has something up their sleeve!

The network announced that they will be hosting a virtual star-studded event titled Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. The all-new show will premiere Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m ET/PT, with Victoria Justice set to host the festivities.

While Justice will lead the evening, fans can expect appearances from celebrities including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, the cast of Avengers: Endgame and more.

Though the annual awards show was initially postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nickelodeon is still bringing the fun to homes everywhere. After millions of votes were cast by kids for their favorite celebrities, shows, movies, games, music and more, the winners will be revealed during the live broadcast.

Ahead of the TV event, the network shared that LeBron James is set to be honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award, which celebrates his passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and other programs.

In addition to awards being handed out, fun segments will take place throughout the broadcast, including one where JoJo Siwa discovers that slime was secretly placed in every area of her home and another that gives fans an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime in Space voyage.

Asher Angel is also set to perform his single, "All Day," during the show.

The whole broadcast will be in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the network donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization working to help millions of kids and families affected by childhood hunger and poverty in the United States.

