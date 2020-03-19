Nick Viall Seemingly Slams Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's 'Quarantine Crew'

Nick Viall is not impressed by The Quarantine Crew. The 39-year-old former Bachelor and Bachelor Nation staple appeared on Claudia Oshry's Instagram Live on Thursday, calling in from quarantining alone within his house amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked if he had any advice for his fanbase, Viall replied, "Stay the f**k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool."

"Are you referring to someone specifically?" Oshry jokingly asked.

"I'm just pointing it out," Viall replied.

It seems very likely that Viall is directly referencing fellow Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. The former exes are currently together in Florida where they've been filming TikTok videos by the pool with a group of pals. Nicknaming their squad "The Quarantine Crew," the reality stars have been showing off their moves, but not exactly practicing social distancing as they are coming in contact with multiple people, several of whom traveled to be there.

They've since shared videos out on the beach, playing basketball in the pool, and goofing off in a house.

Viall also took a moment during his appearance to poke fun at previous romance rumors between himself and actress Rachel Bilson.

"I feel like she traded up," he quipped, referencing Bilson's current relationship with Bill Hader, and adding, "I'm a big Barry fan."

