Nick McGlashan, 'Deadliest Catch' Star, Dead at 33

Nick McGlashan, who has appeared on Discovery's Deadliest Catch for the last seven years, has died at the age of 33, ET can confirm.

The medical examiner and McGlashan's family shared the news with TMZ that the reality star and seventh generation fisherman had died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. His cause of death has not been determined.

Discovery told ET in a statement, “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

McGlashan last posted on social media just a few weeks ago, sharing a photo of a sunset from the sky over Seattle, Washington.

"My home! Always beautiful😍," he captioned the photo.

He also shared a photo of McGlashan on the boat with fellow crew members filming the Discovery series on Dec. 9, writing, "A few good men that work hard."

McGlashan's co-star, Landon Cheney, shared several photos of the late star to his own Instagram account, writing, "He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away... 'Behold, I am making all things new.' Rest easy my brother #gonebutnotforgotten #restinpeace #brothers."

Another co-star, David Scheetz Jr., shared a photo of McGlashan, writing, "I know one thing... I don’t wanna do this without you. You gave me strength when I swore I didn’t have anything left. You ARE the best leader, teacher and mentor I ever worked with. And this season is not gonna be the same AT ALL. I’ll do it though. Like you taught me. “Move your a** Bird”... you got it Boss... I love you man..."