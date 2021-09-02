Nick Kroll Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Lily Kwong: See the First Pic

Nick Kroll is a dad! The 42-year-old comedian and his wife, Lily Kwong, welcomed their son on Jan. 21, the new mom announced Monday on Instagram.

In her sweet post, Kwong shared a pic of her and Kroll's baby boy, which was focused on the newborn's feet.

"Welcome to the world little one," she captioned the pic. "Our beautiful baby boy joined us earth side on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full."

The couple has yet to share their son's name.

Kroll and Kwong tied the knot back in November, when they were still awaiting their son's arrival. At the time, Kroll wrote that he was "so very thankful" for his new bride, a sentiment Kwong echoed in her post.

Kwong, a landscape architect, announced that she and Kroll were expecting in October. "Created a little Dumpling with my forever person," she wrote at the time alongside a bump pic.

