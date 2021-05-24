Nick Jonas Is Feeling 'Amazing' After Recovering From Painful On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas is feeling great after some recovery time! The singer and Voice coach recently suffered an on-set injury that left him hospitalized with a cracked rib, but his recuperation seems to be going well.

Jonas opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura on Monday, ahead of the first night of the The Voice Season 20 finale, and he opened up about how he's been feeling since the accident.

"I feel amazing now," said Jonas, who was joined by fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. "I don't know what happened but after a week of some recovery and, you know just some laser treatment on the spot, I feel really good."

"You're young," Clarkson chimed in.

"Yeah, I mean that might be a factor," Jonas, 28, agreed.

"You know what though, I think there might be something with the Billboard Awards and being hurt," Clarkson suggested. "Because I hosted a few times and two of those times... I had to be, like, rushed to a hospital one time and the next time something else happened, something else always happened. I think I blame the Billboard Awards at this point!"

In May 2019 -- just one day after she hosted the Billboard Music Awards -- Clarkson's appendix burst and she had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, which meant she was suffering through painful appendicitis throughout the previous week of show rehearsals and the three-hour awards ceremony itself.

"The curse of hosting the Billboard Awards is that there's always an injury involved," Jonas added with a laugh.

Jonas, however, did a great job as host, and even closed out the show with a live performance with his brothers.

He also had some support from his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who walked the red carpet with him before the show and served as a presenter during the ceremony.

"She's been shooting in the U.K. for months now, like six months, so she came home for two weeks just to be home and I was like, 'Hey, you wanna present an award?' So she did that! She presented Duran Duran's performance," Jonas explained. "And she looked beautiful as always. It was great to have her there!"

Meanwhile, the Daytime Emmy nominations came out on Monday, and Clarkson's daytime talk show earned a nom. While speaking with ET, the songstress and host hadn't yet learned that she show had gotten the recognition, but she explained how much it would mean to her.

"Last time, honestly, I didn't think we were even an option, because we hadn't had a full season yet," the songstress reflected on her time on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "And now, with COVID, I feel like we've just had one long season and not two. So I think there's more pressure."

Tune into Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight to hear more from the Voice coaches. Check here for local listings.

Meanwhile, night two of the season 20 finale of The Voice kicks off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.