Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes

Cue "This Is Heaven" because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating four years of marriage.

The couple rang in their wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking the occasion with sweet social media tributes to each other.

"And just like that it’s been 4 years," Nick wrote to his famous other half. "Happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra."

Priyanka didn't mince words about how her husband makes her feel, writing, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe."

While it's already been several years since they tied the knot, it's hard to forget their multiple wedding celebrations that captivated fans around the world back in November and December 2018.

Now, the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary as a family of three. Nearly a year ago, in January, the two announced the birth of their first child via surrogate. Months later, while celebrating Mother's Day in May, they revealed that their newborn daughter, Malti, was finally back home after spending more than 100 days in the hospital.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

While they've kept their daughter's face out of the spotlight, the first-time parents have been sharing snippets of their family life on social media, including Nick's first Father's Day as a dad.

"First Father’s Day with my little girl," he wrote. "Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much."