Nick Cordero’s Wife Says Doctors 'Saw Some Success' With New Treatment

Things are continuing to move in a positive direction for Nick Cordero. The 41-year-old Broadway star has been fighting the coronavirus in the ICU for nearly two months, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed on Tuesday that doctors have seen "some success" with proning, or repositioning, him.

"They are going to continue doing that with him, where they flip him on his tummy, then flip him on his back, and then put him back on his tummy," she explained on her Instagram Story. "There's, like, 16 to 20 hour intervals where they do that. They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising."

"They have also started some new antibiotics, and they also started a high dose of vitamin C to start to work in on his immune system," Kloots continued. "All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements."

Kloots went on to praise the doctors for their work, saying, "I feel very, very confident in what they are doing there and how they are helping Nick. And I feel really, really good about some of the progress that is hopefully coming our way."

Kloots also expressed awe in her husband's ability to fight and revealed that his spirit is what's helping her get through this challenging time.

"We are on day 56 of being in the ICU with Nick. Wow. My husband, he is a fighter. He is fighting so hard. I can't imagine how exhausted he is and how tired his body is. He has been through so much," she said. "But he has defied the odds, you guys. Nick has literally defied odds and I think there's something to that. You don't go through all this to not make it through all this."

"And I just think about him and I think about how tired and exhausted he must be and it helps me to be like, 'OK. If he can do it, I can do this. I can keep fighting. I can keep hoping. I can keep cheering him on. I can keep singing,'" Kloots continued. "So we are fighting, fighting, fighting every day."

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative.The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.