Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says He's Lost 65 Lbs Since Entering the ICU

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is opening up to fans about another aspect of the physical toll her husband's health struggle has taken on him. According to Kloots, Cordero's time in the ICU has left him weak to the point of immobility.

Kloots took to her Instagram story to answer questions from fans on Thursday, and she shared a health update revealing that Cordero -- who's been in the ICU for 78 days -- has "lost 65 lbs." while fighting complications caused by the coronavirus.

"What's so heartbreaking is that he's so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying," Kloots revealed.

When asked by one fan if putting weight back on was a "priority" for doctors, in regards to Cordero's recovery, Kloots said it wasn't as simple as just gaining pounds back.

"It is really hard because what Nick has lost his muscle," Kloots explained. "You can't really gain your muscle back until you can move. So they have him on some high protein, high calorie food, but he's got to move."

According to Kloots, one major concern for the doctors is getting Cordero's blood pressure under control and regulated, as the fluctuations in blood pressure "might mean he has an infection."

If there is no infection, and they can regulate the blood pressure, the next step for Cordero will be "intermittent dialysis," and the actor's wife said he's "getting a transfusion right now," to hopefully help with the doctor's efforts to control blood pressure.

Kloots also revealed that her husband can't talk right now "because of the ventilator," and because he's too weak to move. However, he has been communicating with eye gestures.

"He can answer yes or no questions with his eyes," Kloots shared, stressing, "He is awake and he's in there."

Cordero has been fighting for his life since his hospitalization began back in March, and was in a medically induced coma until recently. Due to complications from the illness, he has struggled with multiple lung infections and had to have his leg amputated, among other serious procedures.

Kloots told one fan that the longer Cordero stays in the ICU, the longer he potentially may have to stay in physical rehab, so there is still a "long road" to returning to his normal life.

"When he gets out of the hospital.. he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home," Kloots said, adding that it still "could be months" before he can even get discharged.

The Q&A comes one day after Kloots took to Instagram to reveal that her and Cordero's 1-year-old son, Elvis, just took his first steps. While she was excited for the milestone, she admitted it was difficult to know Cordero wasn't there to see it as well.

"Of course my mind went right to Nick and Nick missing that moment. That wasn't easy," she said. "Every day that goes by, I just feel like my heart is just breaking more and more and more. Because I think about him laying there and I just am devastated. And I see our little boy, just the cutest little thing, growing up and doing all these firsts and Nick missing them and it's heartbreaking."

For more on Cordero's COVID-19 struggle, see the video below.