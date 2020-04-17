Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Says He May Never Walk Again, Gives Health Update

As Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life in the ICU after being diagnosed first with pneumonia and then with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram on Thursday to offer fans an update on his condition.

"Quick update on Nick, he is off the ECMO machine, hallelujah, the surgery went well. The doctor said for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they're in the best condition that they could be," Kloots said on Instagram Live. "He's still on medication to help his heart pump. He's still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he's off is great. The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."

The 41-year-old Broadway performer is definitely not out of the woods yet and could face a long-term setback due to blood flow issues in his right leg.

"His right leg is still an issue. There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot," Kloots explained. "The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don't know what the damage will be. We don't know if he'll be able to walk again. We don't know if he can walk again, what that will look like."

Kloots, who is a dancer and fitness instructor, thinks that her husband will require lots of physical therapy work if he makes it through this ordeal.

"I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again," she noted. "But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes. It has been a very emotional day, a very tiring day. I so appreciate everyone who reaches out to me, I really do."

Cordero's battle has inspired people across the world who have loudly played and danced to his song, "Live Your Life," as well as Elvis Presley's song, "Got a Lot O' Livin' to Do," to show their support for the young father.

Kloots shared a TikTok video her friends made to Cordero's song, posting her own video of the choreographed moves on Thursday.