Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Pays Tribute to Him on What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband. The 38-year-old widow of Nick Cordero took to Instagram on Thursday to honor the late Broadway star on what would've been his 42nd birthday. Cordero died in July from complications of COVID-19.

In the touching post, Kloots shared photos and videos from Cordero's birthday party last year, which feature him smiling, blowing out candles on a cake, and cuddling with his wife and now 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"My angel in heaven is celebrating his birthday today. Happy 42nd Birthday baby," Kloots captioned her post. "I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you."

"These pics and videos were from our party last year at our friends home in Laurel Canyon. It could not have been a more perfect party for him," she continued. "He was at his favorite bar with his favorite friends in Laurel Canyon, his dream come true. Right after he blew out his candles I remember him saying, 'Come on! I’m so blessed!'"

Kloots concluded her tribute post by writing, "I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday"

Actress Selma Blair commented on Kloots' post with a moving tribute of her own for the late actor.

"Happy birthday nick. If you weren’t born, and lived, and loved and noticed and lived your dreams. And found your love, your friends. Your boy. Your forever love and heart... then we would all be a little less full," Blair wrote. "... Of watching the power of good and hope and caring and guts and talent unfold. And burn bright enough to light the dark spaces you left with your absence."

"I do not know you. But we all feel like we lost something big. But gained a lot more. With your memory. Too live on. And we all love Amanda and Elvis. Your friends and new ones," she continued. "You did a great job here. I am just a witness but your family has become so beloved by more people. Through your connection. Your fight. Your life. Wherever you are... thank you rock star."

