Nick Cordero's Widow Amanda Kloots Shares Throwback Family Photo on 4-Month Anniversary of His Death

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband. Four months after Nick Cordero died due to complications of COVID-19, his widow took to Instagram to share a throwback snap with the late Broadway star.

The pic features the couple, who tied the knot back in 2017, smiling with their now-1-year-old son, Elvis, last year.

"This was one year ago. I really miss my person," Kloots captioned the photo. "Today is 4 months without you Nick."

Kloots also shared how she and Elvis keep including Cordero, who was 41 when he died, in their lives.

"Elvis and I play your music everyday, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams," she wrote. "We love and miss you honey."

The same day that Kloots shared the photo, she appeared on The Talk, where she shared the background on the pic.

"We live in Laurel Canyon and the Canyon Store always does a yearly picture. This is right after we found out we got our first home," Kloots shared. "It was picture day in Laurel Canyon and Nick just showed up so proud walking into the family photo. His dream was to live in Laurel Canyon, so that picture, it's good times."

"As soon as we took that photo we walked to our house and we sat with the owners of the house and took pictures," she continued. "They were just wonderful and they were so happy to be able to give the house to a new family."

While Kloots admitted that "the markers are hard," she revealed that listening to her late husband's music is a comfort.

"I listen to Nick's music all the time. It's so comforting," she said. "I feel so grateful that I have that, that I have his music to listen to and hear his voice."

Kloots also finds strength through her daily routine with Elvis, which includes saying "goodnight" to Cordero's picture before bed.

"There's this beautiful picture I have on my dresser of him before our wedding and he's kind of getting ready. He's just sitting in a chair in our apartment," Kloots said. "I always do the same thing with Elvis, I sing him 'Our House,' and then we say our prayers, and then we go up to Dada and we kiss Daddy's picture. It's the cutest thing."

"The last time he saw Nick was in March. He was eight months old. But he knows who his dad is and it's beautiful," she added. "I show him that picture... and he holds it and stays there for a couple seconds and my heart just melts. It's the sweetest thing. He knows. He knows his dad."

