Nick Carter Shares Health Update for His Third Child as Family Remains in the Hospital

On Thursday night, the 41-year-old Backstreet Boys singer took to Twitter to give fans an update.

"OK. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet," he shared. "We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you."

Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you 🙏🏻. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 23, 2021

The update comes after a difficult week for Carter and Kitt. Earlier on Thursday, Carter announced that his third child had arrived, tweeting, "As a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

This came after he'd shared a selfie on Instagram wearing hospital scrubs and a mask looking upset, writing, "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."

A source previously told ET that it has been a hard time for everyone, but the baby is expected to be fine.

The father of three also shared a sweet video of his 1-year-old daughter, Saoirse, running into his bedroom which he took before leaving for the hospital.

"I miss our babies but we have to stay another night. We’ll be home soon," Carter captioned the clip.

In addition to their newborn baby and Saoirse, Carter and Kitt are also parents to 5-year-old son Odin.