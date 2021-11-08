Nick Cannon Responds After Saweetie Says She Wants 'Some Babies' on Twitter

Is Nick Cannon looking for another baby mama? The 41-year-old musician and TV personality jokingly weighed in on Twitter over the weekend when Saweetie noted that she's ready to have children.

The 28-year-old rapper, who split from Quavo after three years together in March, originally tweeted, "I want some babies."

Cannon, the father of seven children, retweeted the post with a series of emojis -- a thinking face, a ninja, a laughing emoji, and a man raising his hand.

Cannon also talked about his tweet on Monday's episode of his talk show, Nick Cannon.

"I think I'm very misunderstood," Cannon began. "Saweetie tweeted, 'I want some babies,' and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert in babies, anyone who can speak emoji knows what that says... This is what it actually says, 'Take time for making such a big decision.' That's what I was trying to say."

Though it wasn't his intention to cause controversy, Cannon said he "got heat for the tweet" and noted that social media users were "coming for me like crazy," before reading some of the comments he saw.

"One tweet said, 'The celibacy clock is ticking.' Somebody else tweeted, 'Here comes Fertile Myrtle,'" Cannon read. "Oh, but my favorite one, this is the last one, it said, 'Saweetie... girl, run! Have you seen what he names his kids? He got so many kids he ran out of names and started naming them phrases.'"

Cannon defended himself against the last tweet, stating, "Yo, I think my kids' names are amazing. That's all I'm saying. I got some very strong, powerful names."

"Can you imagine if me and Saweetie did name my kid something? What would they be called?" he questioned, before joking, "We'd call them Mike and Ike or something. Now and Later. Left Twix and Right Twix Cannon. We can make it happen."

Cannon concluded by clarifying, "It was all in fun. No disrespect. If she's ready to have kids, get to it, queen. We're rockin' with you."

Cannon's tweet came after he announced that he plans to remain "celibate until 2022." The performer welcomed four children in less than a year with three different women, in addition to his three older kids.

He and rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When ET spoke to Cannon in September, he admitted that his therapist told him that he "should be celibate" after welcoming four children in quick succession. He told ET at the time that he was going to "take a break from having kids."

"I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022," he announced on his talk show last month. "We're going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, 'You should go longer.' Take your time! We'll get to the end of the year, then we'll talk about 2022."

He also told ET he wouldn't rule out the possibility of having more children in the future.

"Think about it," he said. "You can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not.'"