Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Biggest Guilt' Over Having 11 Kids

Nick Cannon has revealed the biggest guilt he carries over having so many kids.

The 42-year-old Masked Singer host made the admission during a conversation for the Paramount+ show The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, telling the doctor he's spread too thin, among other things.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children, one 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," Cannon said (via People).

Nick is father to 11 children. He and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together last month. They're also parents to 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Cannon's brood also includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi in July and a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting a child following the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021.

During his appearance with Dr. Agus, Cannon also opened up about the early signs they witnessed and knew something was wrong with Zen. The first sign, Cannon said, was the size of the baby's head.

"We noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads," Cannon said. "I was a big-headed baby."

After undergoing a multitude of tests, Cannon said he was expecting, at worst, Zen was suffering from asthma. Then came the diagnosis -- a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Some of the treatment options Cannon and Scott were presented with included draining fluid from Zen's brain.

"That, to me, made logical sense," Cannon explained. "There was less pain on him and the procedure was quick. It was all about quality of life."

As far as chemotherapy was concerned, Cannon said that wouldn't be an option after doctors sadly informed him and Scott that chemo wouldn't extend his life nor lessen his suffering.

"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines, and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time. Even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo," Cannon said.

Cannon, who in 2012 was diagnosed with lupus, spoke about his own experience with chemo, and how that wasn't something he wanted Zen's little body to experience.

"I knew how as a full grown man, that process ... My hair was falling out," he said. "I wouldn't even call it pain; it just sucked everything out of you. I couldn't imagine that on a newborn and what that would do."