Nick Cannon on Where He Stands With Mariah Carey and If She'd Ever Take Him Back (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon isn't shy about the love he still has for ex-wife Mariah Carey -- but does she feel the same? While guest co-hosting ET with Nischelle Turner at Baha Mar's Sanctuary in the Bahamas, the 41-year-old TV personality opens up about his current relationship with Carey and if he has a shot at rekindling their romance.

In a recent interview on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon called his marriage to the 52-year-old singer a "fantasy love."

"That's somebody I will always love," he added. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I'm there."

Cannon, who was married to Carey from 2008 to 2016 and shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with her, was ready to offer "context" to these statement when speaking with ET.

"I was talking about the fantasy of it all. I was like, 'Yo, if I could have that same vibe of where I was at that state in my life and that age, of course I would do that all over again," he explains. "But I'm not."

The father of seven adds, "Clearly, there is a lot going on in my life now that's completely different from that."

As for whether the door is still open or "at least cracked" for him to get back together with Carey, Cannon quips, "Mariah don't want me. I just show up will all my thousand kids, like, 'Hey, I'm back.'"

The Masked Singer host does stand by his statement that their relationship was like a "fairy tale," and recalls when he and Carey renewed their vows at Disneyland and dressed up as Cinderella and Prince Charming, along with their two kids.

"We shut Disneyland down. It was the kids' second birthday," Cannon shares. "...We were in the castle, it was amazing. Like I said, fairy-tale memories. There's no way that I could ever have an experience like that ever again."

As for where he stands with Carey currently, "We're still close friends, the best of friends, great parents together. I appreciate that time in my life," Cannon says. "Obviously we've all grown and evolved and went separate ways. But it was still like the biggest fantasy of my life."

Cannon admits that it "scares" him to watch daughter Monroe growing up so fast. "At 11, they see the world at a completely different way but they express it. They call me on my mess all the time," he says of the twins. "They both got huge personalities."

For more with Cannon, check out today's episode of Entertainment Tonight, on location in the Bahamas. Cannon will be co-hosting again on Friday, where he'll be giving ET a first look at his new music video for his single, "Eyes Closed."