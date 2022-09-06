Nick Cannon and Pregnant Britanny Bell Travel to Guam with Their Kids

Nick Cannon was joined by a pregnant Brittany Bell and their two children for an overseas vacation. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old entertainer shared a series of pictures featuring himself, the model and their kids enjoying their time in Guam.

“Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam! Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!,” the Wild N Out host captioned the post.

Cannon’s photo set led with a picture of him standing behind Bell and putting his hand on her baby bump while they posed outside of the resort. In another set of photos, the pair posed with the beautiful ocean view behind them.

Bell and Cannon’s trip wasn’t just for mom and dad. The pair’s children, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, posed with their dad in a series of silly selfies.

Last week Bell teased a look at the trip. "More photos coming soon✨The sun hits different in Guam when the spirit of your mother’s ancestors surround you 🇬🇺 (ps. No filter needed.. and it’s safe to say my photographer is a professional 📲😉) #instaguam," she captioned the photo of her showing off her baby bump in the water.

Cannon took to the comments and joked about Bell not giving him the proper credit for the pics. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Dang I can’t get photo credit?!🤣🥰," he wrote.

The trip comes after Bell and Cannon announced they are expecting their third child together -- and Cannon’s 10th.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned a video of him and Bell, who showed off her bare baby bump, while posing for a maternity shoot.

Bell and Cannon’s baby reveal came less than a month after he welcomed his son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.

Abby de la Rosa is also pregnant with Cannon's baby, and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Additionally, Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

Cannon’s trip with Bell also fell on the same weekend that his oldest children, Monroe and Moroccan, got some quality time with their mother. On Monday, Carey shared a glimpse at her and her kids' trip to Cedar Point -- as well as her one regret about their outing.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint!" she wrote. "Never again with the heels though! 😂."