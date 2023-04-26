Nick and Vanessa Lachey to Keep 'Love Is Blind' Co-Hosting Roles Despite Petition (Exclusive)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey aren't leaving the pods anytime soon. Despite a recent fan petition to have the couple removed as co-hosts of Love Is Blind, ET has learned that the Lacheys will keep their jobs on the hit Netflix series.

Furthermore, there is no truth to the rumors that season 1 standout couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are being brought in to replace the Lacheys in any capacity.

Following the season 4 reunion special, which was filled with controversial moments, drama and was plagued by technical issues, the Change.org petition to have the Lacheys removed received a surge in signatures, more than 40,000.

Vanessa was criticized for hyper-focusing on when the contestants planned to have babies, individually questioning each couple about when they planned to become parents.

Netflix

Contestant Paul Peden also called out Vanessa directly while speaking with ET on the red carpet after the reunion taping.

"I was like, 'F**k, man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," Paul told ET in the aftermath of the taping. "I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

LIB alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee also spoke about the criticism on their podcast, Out of the Pods, this week.

"Look, I know we're biased because of course we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as mom and dad during filming," Natalie explained. "They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say 'I do' or 'I don't' on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it's unfair as well with how much backlash she's getting. It feels like a dog pile."

"Not to say that there weren't certain moments that we disagreed with, but I think it's being pushed too far," Deepti agreed.

Nick and Vanessa have not publicly commented on the fan criticism in the wake of the reunion, but Paul did post on his Instagram Story that Vanessa apologized to him.