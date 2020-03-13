Niall Horan Says He Thinks One Direction Will Get Back Together on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Niall Horan is giving Directioners hope! The 26-year-old former boy band member appeared on Thursday night's "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and had some fun facing his pigeon phobia, jamming out to tunes, and taking a lie detector test.

The first question Corden asked the heartthrob during the test was if he thought One Direction would ever get back together. Without hesitating, Horan replied, "Yes," which the test proved to be true.

One Direction officially split in 2016 so the remaining members could embark on their solo careers. They have called their split a "hiatus" and have regularly hinted that they will one day reunite.

Prior to the admission, the "Slow Hands" singer opened up about looking back on his explosive fame from the boy band.

"Having looked at 1-D from the outside now, I get to see how big it was, because when you are in the band your work just becomes a bit normal and you're in a little bubble and you don't get to see what it looks like from the outside," he explained. "It's only looking back now I realize how lucky we were. There was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's just insane."

Horan even recalled one time when he met Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North West, backstage at an Ariana Grande concert, saying, "How Kim described me to North was, 'This is Niall. He's the guy who sings from your toothbrush.'"

Corden then brought out a doll depicting a 16-year-old Horan and asked the 26-year-old to open up to his younger self.

"Your life's about to change ridiculous amounts. You're going to go from living in a small town of about 30,000 people to living in the biggest cities in the world and you're going to play stadiums all over the planet in arguably one of the biggest boy bands of all time," Horan told the doll as Corden wiped away tears.

Horan then performed one of One Direction's hit songs, "Steal My Girl," while Corden sang along.

Pop star Justin Bieber recently did another "Carpool Karoke." Watch the clip below to see what happened: