Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled.

The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.

"I have my eye on one person," she said. "I'm not saying. I'm never telling."

When Barrymore shared she enjoys dating, that kind of threw Long by surprise.

"You do? I'm so nervous," she said. "Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this."

The daytime talk show host shared that dating apps work for her because no one shoots their shot with her in real life.

"Everyone's running home to the app. I don't want to be rejected in public. I'll do it in private," she quipped.

When Barrymore asked Long if she's single, the actress responded with a resounding, "I'm so single."

Just last week, Long had to quash dating rumors, after singer Omarion took to social media and shared a video of them briefly holding hands at the You People premiere. Not helping matters, the B2K singer shared the video with a blushing face emoji. The Shade Room reposted the video and captioned it, "The smile on #Omarion's face says it all! 😩👀 #NiaLong." And it was in that post's comments section where Long put the rumors to rest once and for all.

"Everybody simmer down... I’m single AF 😘," she wrote.

When asked by Barrymore if she's looking for a relationship or if she's happy as things are, Long said, "I'm still processing. I feel very free. I feel liberated. I feel like a whole weight was lifted off of me in a way."

That's when Barrymore indirectly brought up her split from NBA coach Ime Udoka following a 13-year-relationship that ended when he allegedly had an affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization.

"It’s so good, like I’m wearing my old jeans again," said Long about life in the single lane. "It’s good…here’s what I’ll say. I’ll say I gotta be careful who I stand next to on a red carpet because I’ve dated, like, five or six people that I don’t even know their middle name. I’m, like, 'How is this my boyfriend? Wow, this is very interesting. I don’t even know this guy’s middle name.'"