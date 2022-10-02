NFL Star J.J. Watt Reveals A-Fib Heart Issue, Needed to be 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm'

J.J. Watt is doing alright, despite a cardiac scare. The NFL pro took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal a medical issue he recently had to deal with involving his heart.

The 33-year-old Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman revealed that, last Wednesday, he went into atrial fibrillation and that he needed special treatment for the condition on Thursday.

Watt -- who had been listed in the team's official injury reports as "questionable" with no details provided -- said he was opting to reveal the news of his heart-related incident before it was "leaked" to the public.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today," Watt tweeted.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today," he continued. "That’s it."

Watt shared the news of his health scare hours before the Cardinals took the field in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

As Watt explained, he went into "A-Fib," also known as atrial fibrillation, which "is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic. It can increase "the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications."

Incidents of atrial fibrillation can be persistent or can come and go unexpectedly, and the condition itself is typically not life-threatening. It's unclear if this has been a problem for Watt in the past, or if it is expected to impact his involvement with the Cardinals this season.

Meanwhile, Watt and his wife, pro soccer player Kealia Ohai, are currently expecting their first child, due sometime later this month.