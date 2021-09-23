New Oxygen Special Shines a Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (Exclusive)

Not long after the case surrounding Gabby Petito’s death became a media sensation, many started to ask why the disappearance of Mary Johnson and the hundreds of other missing or murdered indigenous people weren’t garnering the same news attention. Now, a new Oxygen special, Murdered and Missing in Montana, is calling attention to this disparity by shining a spotlight on three cases of dead indigenous women, whose killers were never brought to justice. Ahead of its November debut, ET has the first look at the trailer for this timely and topical true-crime special.

As seen in the trailer, the 90-minute special follows attorney, investigative journalist and former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs as she examines the deaths of three young women, Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places and Selena Not Afraid, on or near the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations, which are located all over the state of Montana.

Coombs is joined by former Montana Sheriff Phylliss Firecrow as the two discover striking similarities in the three cases and explore how they are an example of a larger problem faced by Native American communities across the country. Additionally, the special features interviews with members of the victims’ family, local law enforcement, forensic experts, and local activists as it seeks to bring resolution to these three cases.

Oxygen

Murdered and Missing in Montana premieres Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.