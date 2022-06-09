New 'Nope' Trailer Unveils Paranormal Plot as Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Chase Impossible Shot

Jordan Peele has unveiled the final look at the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Nope, and the new trailer gives viewers more background on the previously mysterious plot. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as siblings Jill and James Haywood, owners of Haywood Ranch, home of Hollywood's only black-owned horse trainers.

The new trailer reveals that the Haywoods recently lost their father to what they suspect are the aliens hovering over their property, and the duo hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic look at UFOs. Kevin (Brandon Perea) is hired to set up their new UFO-detecting camera system, while Craig (Michael Wincott) is their photographic expert. But they soon learn that the aliens won't let them have what they want so easily.

"I think we pissed them off," Palmer's Jill says in the promo as clips show the aliens wreaking havoc on the Haywood Ranch. They smash a windscreen, trash the rodeo ring and "redecorate" the siblings' home. Of course, that's nothing compared to seemingly abducting an entire rodeo audience.

All the while, amid the clever quips, jaunty soundtrack and paranormal intrigue, there's an underscore of something more sinister in the trailer as Kaluuya's James hints at things "not being what you think." Considering Peele uses the horror genre to comment on social issues, namely racism and xenophobia, there's more to uncover with the Haywoods and their mission for "the Oprah shot."

Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Keith David, Donna Mills and Andrew Patrick Ralston are also in the film.

Produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, the film follows in the footsteps of Peele's nail-biting films, including Get Out and Us, in what's sure to be one of this summer's most talked-about movies.

Watch the trailer below.

Nope hits theaters on July 22.